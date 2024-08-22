BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Epic Battle against UKR equipment on the streets of the village of Russkaya Konopelka
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
8 months ago

An epic battle with Ukrainian equipment on the streets of the village of Russkaya Konopelka (in Sudzhansky District, Kursk Oblast, Russia). (part 2 up next)

A Russian BMP-3 standing on the road first drove away a Ukrainian M113 armored personnel carrier with 30mm cannon fire, then destroyed a BMP-2 at point-blank range. Then artillery and drones finished off a couple of Kozak-7s and the disembarked infantry.

🍿More about this video:  a Kiev regime attack on Russkaya Konopelka in the Kursk region, where Russian forces completely decimated the AFU assault using armored vehicles, FPV drones, and artillery.

Ukrainian propagandists tried to spin the video, claiming that friendly fire occurred on the Russian side, but they were soon forced to admit the destruction of Ukrainian forces.

Now, however, SHOT, citing a source, reports that mercenaries from the American PMC Forward Observation Group were eliminated in the Kursk region during a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on Russkaya Konopelka. The exact number of casualties among the American PMC is still being clarified. (Cynthia.. Here's part 2, SHOT video, as part 2):  https://www.brighteon.com/18975ada-6b51-4ad3-9cc0-70d623cd20c2

politics russia events ukraine current russian ukrainian smo
