Woody Harrelson hosts SNL, criticizes Big Pharma lock downs: "The biggest drug cartels in the world get together

Leftists Furious As Woody Harrelson Sneaks Anti-Vax Mandate Jokes Onto Saturday Night Live
Woody Harrelson started his performance on SNL with criticizing Big Pharma:
"The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes, and people can only come out if they take the cartel's drugs and keep taking them over and over." BOOM!! 🔥🔥💣💥💥