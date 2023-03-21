News anchors stunned as weather reporter passes out on live TV in confusing moment

News anchors stunned as weather reporter passes out on live TV in confusing momenthttps://www.unilad.com/news/cbs-los-angeles-weather-presenter-faint-614390-20230319

Published 12:12, 19 March 2023 GMT

The news team at CBS Los Angeles KCAL News were right in the middle of a morning broadcast at the time, keeping their local viewers right up to date on what had been going on.





When throwing over to weather presenter Alissa Carlson Schwartz for the 7:00am update on what the day in LA was set to look like, the co-anchors noticed that something wasn’t quite right.

As they were just ending their segment and passing to Alissa, she seemed to take a serious turn for the worse and leaned forward, momentarily putting her head on the desk.

Then, in a single second, she slumped backwards and fell to the floor completely unconscious.

She did try to right herself just beforehand, but her eyes went back in her head before falling down.





At first, her co-anchors seemed a bit unsure about what to do.