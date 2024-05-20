BEST HIGH-ALTITUDE 🗺 FLAT EARTH FOOTAGE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Compilation of the best high-altitude balloon videos over 20+ miles up shot without a fish-eye lens. The background tracks are all original music made by Eric Dubay
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EricDubay
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
X: https://twitter.com/EricDubay
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://real-truth-seekers.com/@ericdubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay/videos
Audible: https://www.audible.com/search?searchNarrator=Eric+Dubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]