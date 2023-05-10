Hidden Secrets of Money, Episode 1: (Debt Based) Currency vs. (Real) Money

Understanding the difference between money and the debt based fiat currency, that we all think is money, and that we all use in this counterfeit financial system, is essential in understanding why humanity continues to repeat the economic cycles of booms and busts.

While some, that understand the contemporary financial debt based ponzi scheme, and play it along, can profit immensely from this artificially created booms and busts cycles mechanism, most other people, that have no clue or understanding of this criminal ponzi scheme, that is imposed upon the worldwide population, through the globalist cabal financed and run "governments", continue to lose the fruits of their labor, and many lose it all in the deliberately created busts.

Understand that the "money" system that we all slave our time, our energy, and our freedom away for, is nothing but a deliberate wealth transfer mechanism, that systematically transfers the fruits of our labor, to those that run the global(ist) ponzi scheme, the privately owned central banking cartel.

In this first episode, Mike Maloney takes you to Egypt to unravel the difference between currency and money. This is one of the most important lessons you will ever learn, if you have not learnt it yet, and it will pave the way for your understanding of the following episodes. Because without knowing exactly what money is.., and what a [counterfeit] debt based fiat currency is, how can we expect to understand the ramifications of how it is treated and exploited by all the different civilizations, their politicians, and the [Khazarian mafia globalist] central bankers, that run ALL corporate executive teams, that everyone erroneously refers to as "their government"?