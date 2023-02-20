© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2023.02.20 The balloon incident indicates that the CCP has changed the rules of war, and the American-style warfare doesn’t work any longer.
气球事件表示，共产党改变了战争游戏规则，美国那套不好用了。