Taylor Swift and the Coming American Dystopia-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 13 2024
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, there is s much end times activity, it’s hard to know where to look to first. Taylor Swift has endorsed Kamala Harris, triggering a tsunami of new voter registrations, all of them presumably for the Democrat ticket. The legacy media is ramped up into hyper-overdrive promoting Comrade Kamala as the savior of these United States. For his part, Republican candidate Donald Trump continues to flounder, his messaging not nearly as clear and as focused as it needs to be. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned NATO alliance leaders that a move to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of longer-range Western missiles to strike deep inside his country would be considered an act of war. AI bots are now being created to ‘talk humans out of their belief in conspiracy theories’, a huge giant step towards transhumanism. And all across the country, Christian Conservatives feel increasingly more isolated and alone as the gathering darkness becomes thicker and thicker. You have a front row seat to all of it on today’s Prophecy News Podcast!
