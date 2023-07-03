LIFE IN THE Mega-City HIVE with Tom Deweese

https://danhappel.com/the-wrenching-transformation-of-america/

Regional and local planners are moving ahead full speed with Agenda 21/2030 programs that destroy private property.

Moreover, planners seem to amplify the “one size fits all” thinking when planning in rural landscapes.

Many trained professional planners may have never seen an actual working farm, cow, horse, or chicken, yet are creating rules and regulations that affect rural life, the physical environment, and non-corporate agriculture in profound ways.

The hive planners that have surreptitiously created the conditions for urban sprawl, are trained to identify single family homes, cars and property ownership as the root cause of most urban problems.

Why; because Urban Planners are educated by Frankfurt School Marxists that copied the 1950s era Soviet Central Planning system, and were funded by progressives from Tax Exempt Foundations like The Rockefellers Trust to reduce and otherwise penalize property ownership……….except of course for themselves and their elite friends.

As we have repeatedly pointed out, Globalist plans for totalitarian rule hinge on the idea that individualism, liberty and rights to own property must be eliminated for the good of the collective, or more to the point, for the benefit of the totalitarians scheming to take down America and acquire all means of production.

The WAR on FEE ENTERPRISE, PRIVATE PROPERTY and INDIVIDUALS…

Agenda 21/2030 is nothing more or less than a vision of complete totalitarian control through the Trojan Horse narrative of sustainability and sustainable development.

Sustainability is firmly anchored in the old Marxist axiom that Capitalism is bad because free markets overproduce, so for the good of the collective and the environment, all production should be managed by the State.

Fear of environmental destruction blended with Marxist dogma surrounding private property and you have the perfect climate for state propaganda blended with utopian idealism to nurture a system of voluntary totalitarian control.

The lockstep Urban Planners are currently embracing a program called 15 minute cities, or walkable communities that feature stack & pack apartment complexes, usually 4 or 5 stories in height built over street level businesses.

The idea is that people who work in the businesses can live above them, requiring little effort, time or public transportation to commute.

Hmmm, that sounds disturbingly like a Nike shoe factory in Communist China like those that install nets outside the workroom windows to reduce job related suicides by workers.