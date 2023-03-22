© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mexico's President AMLO Says The United States Cannot Talk About Human Rights With Julian Assange Detained, Cartel Violence With President Joe Biden Bombing The Nord Stream Pipeline, Or Democracy While Arresting The Leading Presidential Candidate Donald Trump.
https://twitter.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1638390316444291072