PLANET WIDE BIRTH PANGS ⭐

Signs of the times.😲

Blood Red Moons, Eclipses, Earthquakes, Volcanoes, warming oceans, Tornados, Hurricanes, followed by meteor showers. 👀

"And there shall be great earthquakes in divers places, and pestilences, and famines, and terrors from heaven; and there shall be great signs."

"And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, by reason of the confusion of the roaring of the sea and of the waves."

"when you shall see these things come to pass, know that the kingdom of God is at hand." ✝ Luke 21:11 , 25 , 31

11 states put on major storm warning with millions at risk of flash flooding and tornadoes TODAY👀

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-14559189/Severe-storm-warning-flash-flooding-tornadoes.html

