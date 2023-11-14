Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic Event in Front of the EU Headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the Massacre of Gaza Children

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"We will never forgive"
Pro-Palestine activists held a symbolic event in front of the European Union's headquarters in Brussels to hold Europe accountable for the massacre of Gaza children.
Adding:
Death toll from Israel’s Gaza genocide rises to 11,240, including 4,630 children, 3,130 women
More since this posted late last night.
Adding this morning:
Israeli Defense Minister:
The ground invasion will continue for many months and will include the north and south of the Gaza Strip