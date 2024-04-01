HAVANA SYNDROME | The intelligence officers & our diplomats, are being neutralized.

🚩PENTAGON OFFICIAL TALKS ABOUT HAVANA SYNDROME - SUSPECTED RUSSIAN BIO-ATTACK ON U.S. AGENTS





"One of the things I started to notice was the calibre of the officer that was being impacted.





This was happening to our top 5-10% performing officers across the defense intelligence agency.





Consistently, there was some angle where they had worked against Russia, focused on Russia, and did extremely well.





The intelligence officers, and our diplomats, are being neutralized."





Greg Edgreen, who ran the military investigation into mysterious brain injuries suffered by U.S. officials, says the bar for proof was set impossibly high by the government.





Source: 60 minutes

https://x.com/60Minutes/status/1774591726327341071?s=20