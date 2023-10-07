Rapture Compilation 7Oct23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The first clip is an actual event (the blonde and the old lady). After Jeremiah's Bible quote, it leads to his website:https://www.perhapstoday.org/welcome
https://www.tiktok.com/@drdavidjeremiah/video/7286977687866985771
Note: Made this follow-up video and chalk up the first video to "interesting". It's a stress reliever with hope of escape. There is no escape from the New World Order. We have to beat them at their own game.