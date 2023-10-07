Rapture Compilation 7Oct23

The first clip is an actual event (the blonde and the old lady). After Jeremiah's Bible quote, it leads to his website:https://www.perhapstoday.org/welcome

https://www.tiktok.com/@drdavidjeremiah/video/7286977687866985771

Note: Made this follow-up video and chalk up the first video to "interesting". It's a stress reliever with hope of escape. There is no escape from the New World Order. We have to beat them at their own game.