US Bomb Iran

DHS Issues National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin Warning Of Terror Attacks Amid USA Joining Israel-Iran Conflict, Border Czar Homan Concerned About Sleeper Cells
NBC News is reporting Iran warned Pres. Trump it would activate "sleeper-cell terror inside the United States if it were attacked.