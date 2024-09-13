Mike Adams Sermon 038 - Colossians - Jesus frees humanity from servitude, ancient rituals and government bureaucracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Introduction to Colossians and Pronunciation Clarification (0:04)
- The Jewish Religious Leaders' Opposition to Christ (2:09)
- Revolutionary Nature of Jesus and the New Testament (5:20)
- The Authority of God and Christ's Fulfillment of the Covenant (8:18)
- The Church as the Body of Christ (11:17)
- The Nullification of Old World Jewish Contracts (19:44)
- The Spiritual Battle and the Triumph of Christ (24:45)
- The New Era of Freedom for Wives, Children, and Slaves (48:12)
- The Importance of Walking with Christ (57:06)
- The Bond of Perfection and the Vibration of Love (57:25)
- The Role of the Church and the Importance of Grace (57:43)
- The Final Message of Freedom and Love (59:25)
