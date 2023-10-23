Zeee Media | Reports in the escalation of Isreali/Hamas war: Full blown Tyranny

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Clip] Shimon Yanowitz joined me from Israel to discuss alarming emerging info regarding IDF, describing escalation into “full blown tyranny” by the Israeli government which now seeks to imprison its citizens and seize their property if they dare to speak out.
for more:
https://zeeemedia.com/interview/world-war-zeee-with-maria-zeee-ft-shimon-yanowitz-from-israel/