Show 111: The process has begun. Now that the orange man is back in control we will see the acceleration of Klaus Schwab's vision for world dominance. "Pay no attention to the Axe" is a phrase that essentially means "ignore the obvious danger or threat right in front of you," often used in a humorous or satirical way, playing on the idea of someone trying to distract you from something important by telling you to focus on something else seemingly insignificant.
