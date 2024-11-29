Gaza’s Dr Adnan Al-Bursh - The Palestinian Surgeon Tortured to Death by Israeli Forces

One of Gaza's most well-known doctors, Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh, was tortured to death by Israeli forces in April 2024.

New testimonies revealed the harrowing details of his final moments in Israeli detention.

Dr. Al-Bursh refused to leave Gaza, even as the hospital where he worked came under heavy bombardment. He was arrested by Israeli troops in December 2023 and tortured to death in Israeli prisons.

A respected surgeon and professor, his death has left his family and colleagues in Gaza in shock and mourning, particularly due to the brutal manner in which he was killed.

"He endured the most severe forms of insults and abuse during interrogation, akin to those at Guantanamo Bay," Dr. Khaled Hamouda, who was arrested and later released, said. He shared a cell with Dr. Al-Bursh, and spoke to MEE in May this year.

In the weeks leading up to his arrest, Dr. Al-Bursh travelled between Gaza's hospitals, tending to those wounded by Israeli attacks.

“He used to say, 'This is my patriotic duty, and I cannot abandon anyone who needs my help,’” his niece told MEE.

Mirrored - Middle East Eye





