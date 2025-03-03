All things works for good | Prophet Ezekiah Francis ‪@BerachahPropheticMinistries‬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this powerful message, discover the transformative journey of walking with Jesus and embracing your God-given calling. Drawing on the stories of biblical figures like Joseph, Tamar, Rahab, Ruth, and Bathsheba, it highlights how God’s grace can turn past struggles into a purpose-filled future. Learn that every rejection and challenge serves a divine purpose, and that all things work together for good. Remember, you are chosen, and God is faithful to complete the work He has started in you. Trust in His plan and walk confidently in your calling!
All things works for good
Prophetic Time | 24 February 2025 | Prophet Ezekiah Francis | Berachah Prophetic Ministries
