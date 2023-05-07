Magnetic Rain (Activist Video)

Dane Wigington





May 5, 2023





https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

Is there more in the rain than just rain? Check this 4 minute video. GeoengineeringWatch.org sincerely thanks Joseph and Patrick for sharing their film footage observations regarding magnetic testing of precipitation particle fallout. Geoengineering Watch also wishes to express our deepest gratitude to each and every activist and individual that is doing their best to expose and halt the ongoing climate intervention operations in our skies.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is occurring, we must make every day count.

