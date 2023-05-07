BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Magnetic Rain (Activist Video)
High Hopes
High Hopes
616 views • 05/07/2023

Dane Wigington


May 5, 2023


https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org

To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...

Contact us: Dane Wigington, P.O. Box 9, Bella Vista, CA, 96008

Please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE and CLICK THE BELL to ensure you are notified of our new videos. / @danewigington


Is there more in the rain than just rain? Check this 4 minute video. GeoengineeringWatch.org sincerely thanks Joseph and Patrick for sharing their film footage observations regarding magnetic testing of precipitation particle fallout. Geoengineering Watch also wishes to express our deepest gratitude to each and every activist and individual that is doing their best to expose and halt the ongoing climate intervention operations in our skies.

All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is occurring, we must make every day count.

Dane Wigington


(LOTS of links at the source site)


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YERbzbY8mTc

Keywords
environmentgeoengineeringweather controldane wigingtonmagnetic rain
