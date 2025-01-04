BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DEBUNKED ❎ MAJOR ISSUES IN MATTHEW LIVELSBERGER'S MANIFESTO 📋 GREEN BERET ANALYSIS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 5 months ago

Now playing: Its Your Move in 2025 https://www.twitch.tv/lastcallbjedwards


https://channel2now.com/2025/01/03/article/news/crime/las-vegas-bomber-matthew-livelsberger-manifesto-revealed/


Green Beret Nap Time @GBNT1952


Matthew Livelsberger is a patsy, the question is for who and what purpose?


Let's break down why I think this is true by going through everything that we know so far, a thread:


The first and most obvious reason is because the police have reported that he died from a GSW to his head 'prior' to the explosion, yet there were no reported gunshots in the 15-20 seconds before the Cybertruck exploded.


Needless to say, it is odd that one would shoot themselves in the head with a 50-caliber Desert Eagle right before blowing themselves up. It simply makes no sense.


I've seen some people saying, "maybe he did not want to burn to death so he shot himself first," but I believe that is silly. Any professional trying to carry out an actual attack would want to ensure their explosion went off without issue. They would not kill themselves before hand and take the chance of wasting the opportunity.


Also, the rifle he supposedly had in the vehicle had no iron sights nor any other optics, which basically makes it worthless for any type of engagement. Another red flag.


The second reason is because he was a highly experienced Special Forces soldier that would not have created such an abomination of an explosive device that was both silly and ineffective.


He was SF for long enough to have used a CARVER matrix and to understand basic explosives. If the intent was political, the intent was missed due to the second-rate explosive he supposedly used.


We are trained in Home Made Explosives (HMEs). He could have gotten everything he needed from a local hardware store to level the entire bottom floor of the Trump hotel. There is simply no way he thought the combustibles he had in the back of that bulletproof truck would have been enough to do any damage to anything.


The third reason is that his Signal safety number changed just before the explosion, and then somehow his photo and safety number changed AFTER the explosion.


Clearly this was manipulated by somebody other than him, as he was deceased and would not have been able to change anything. Find who changed his signal info and you find who shot him in the head.


We have a MAJOR problem. 🚨


Matthew Livelsberger Aka Matt Berg changed his Signal safety number just before the explosion. And then his photo and safety number changed AFTER the explosion. https://x.com/aphilosophae/status/1874848350446792795


The fourth reason is that GBs that knew him are convinced that he could not have done this, nor would have had any reason to do so.


@angertab has also reported that he was approached by someone pretending to be a GB previously on his team, claiming that Matthew was suicidal so that it would be recorded if they reported it.


Again, find who this person is, and you likely find the culprit behind the entire thing.


[LINK]


The fifth reason is that he was still Active Duty, had just had a 6 month old baby with his new wife, and had a literal multitude of jobs ahead of him when he retired.


Yes, I understand that sometimes people end their own lives for one reason or another and it does not make sense to us, but all of this coupled with the evidence we have so far makes me believe that he was, indeed, a patsy.


We need to see every single piece of evidence from this investigation and if anything is withheld, then it only further confirms my suspicions that this was a setup to frame one of our best soldiers with a heinous crime.


Also, on a side note, the 50 cal shot to his head ensured that his entire head was little more than splatter, destroying any hope of obtaining and matching dental records in the process.


Tell me how this smells…


🎱@MagicEightBallRedux


Please join our channel membership to help continue making the content - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvQ9wJKXJwcw_4tNaHHbWdA/join


Follow Us On Twitter - https://x.com/speaktruth_pod


Please follow My Podcast Below


Apple Podcast - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/speak-the-truth/id1583434281


Spotify - https://bit.ly/sttspotify


Google Podcast - https://bit.ly/sttgooglepodcast


iHeartRadio - https://bit.ly/sttiheartradio


Amazon - https://bit.ly/sttamazon


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WAU0yNYEJbw

Keywords
manifestoshawn ryanmulti pronged offensivematthew livelsbergergreen beret analysis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy