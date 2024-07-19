© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, with a height of 340 meters (1,115 feet)1. Located near Cherrapunji (Sohra) in Meghalaya, one of the wettest places on Earth, this stunning waterfall is fed by rainwater collected on a small plateau1. The falls create a dramatic sight as they plunge over red-rock cliffs into a turquoise pool below.
The name “Nohkalikai” translates to “Jump of Ka Likai,” and is tied to a tragic local legend about a woman named Likai1. Despite its somber backstory, the breathtaking beauty of Nohkalikai Falls makes it a must-visit destination for nature lovers and travelers.