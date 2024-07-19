Nohkalikai Falls is the tallest plunge waterfall in India, with a height of 340 meters (1,115 feet)1. Located near Cherrapunji (Sohra) in Meghalaya, one of the wettest places on Earth, this stunning waterfall is fed by rainwater collected on a small plateau1. The falls create a dramatic sight as they plunge over red-rock cliffs into a turquoise pool below.





The name “Nohkalikai” translates to “Jump of Ka Likai,” and is tied to a tragic local legend about a woman named Likai1. Despite its somber backstory, the breathtaking beauty of Nohkalikai Falls makes it a must-visit destination for nature lovers and travelers.