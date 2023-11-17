11-17-2023 Accountability Part 20 Woman's Path Part 8

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Genesis 3:12 And the man said, “The woman whom You gave to be with me, she gave me of the tree and I ate.” 13 And יהוה Elohim said to the woman, “What is this you have done?” And the woman said, “The naḥash deceived me, and I ate.”
הִשִּׁיאַ֖נִי – ROOT WORD - 5377. נָשָׁא nashaʾ, naw-shaw´; a primitive root; to lead astray, i.e. (mentally) to delude, or (morally) to seduce:—beguile, deceive, x greatly, x utterly.