Russia Intercepts Israeli Jet Trafficking Adrenochrome Victims to Hollywood
1751 views • 6 months ago

Russian special forces have liberated scores of trafficked children from an Israeli-registered private jet, as President Putin’s war against the global adrenochrome industry shifts into overdrive.

The recent election of Donald Trump has sent shock waves through the international trafficking networks. With Trump poised to end the war in Ukraine by January, child traffickers and adrenochrome merchants are desperately scrambling to move as many victims as possible before their operations are shut down.

Putin understands the desperation of the adrenochrome merchants will lead to recklessness and mistakes, and he is using this moment to strike at the heart of the industry.

Get Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine, and Fenbendazole here: https://pills4ever.com - use coupon code 'peoplesvoice' for 15% off.

- Become a member of the world’s first ever cyber nation: https://joseon.com

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

Mirrored - The People's Voice


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

russiahollywoodputinadrenochromeelite pedophilia
