Two CIA-backed leaders from two failed states - Ukraine & Argentina - both with Zionism-inspired aspirations share a hug. Zelensky showed up in Argentina to the swearing in of Milei as new president of Argentina.

Cynthia... Adding this Dec 11th, found posted... Argentina more screwed now with this guy with many loose screws:

The inauguration of Argentina's new president was marked by extravagant details:

➡️Milei arrived at the parliament building in an unremarkable dark blue VW car;

➡️He requested his presidential scepter to depict his five dog clones;

➡️After the inauguration, he performed a snippet from a rock band's song together with a crowd of supporters;

➡️His government ministers took the oath secretly for the first time, without press coverage and broadcast;

➡️The government now has half the number of ministries;

➡️The Ministry of Security is now led by a politician who couldn't make it to the second round of elections, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is headed by an economist with no relevant experience;

➡️The new Minister of Justice spent a month in prison for concealing evidence;

➡️The Ministry of Human Capital (education, culture, social policy) is led by a journalist with no managerial experience;

➡️And Miley appointed his sister as the head of his secretariat.



