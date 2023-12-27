The Big Data Time Machine & Our Future 1984



Episode 061 - June 2017

In my view it is very likely future generations will commiserate over the way we so freely gave away our data – in essence allowing groups with ill intent to peer into the future, shape and control it. We need to think about our data much differently then we have up to this point in time. Is 1984 in our past or in our future?

