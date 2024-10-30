© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
COVID was just the beginning of a total war against civilization
The “polycrisis” described by the World Economic Forum is not only no accident, it is a deliberate act of total war on our entire civilization. Driven by the ruling elites, its aim is to establish a worldwide totalitarianism. In this interview with LifeSite journalist Frank Wright, Dr. David A. Hughes discusses what he calls the “omniwar,” an act of revolutionary violence by the rulers against the ruled. From his point of view, the many crises of the world amount to the controlled demolition of our entire way of life.
