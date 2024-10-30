BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
COVID was just the beginning of a total war against civilization
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
157 views • 7 months ago

COVID was just the beginning of a total war against civilization

The “polycrisis” described by the World Economic Forum is not only no accident, it is a deliberate act of total war on our entire civilization. Driven by the ruling elites, its aim is to establish a worldwide totalitarianism. In this interview with LifeSite journalist Frank Wright, Dr. David A. Hughes discusses what he calls the “omniwar,” an act of revolutionary violence by the rulers against the ruled. From his point of view, the many crises of the world amount to the controlled demolition of our entire way of life.


READ MORE HERE: https://www.lifesitenews.com/analysis/new-documentary-omniwar-exposes-the-shocking-covert-assault-on-freedom-and-wealth/

Keywords
covidwas just the beginningof a total war against civilization
