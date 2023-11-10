© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 10, 2023 Update on growing tensions between China and the US in Asia-Pacific…
- US is expanding its military footprint in its former colony of the Philippines in Southeast Asia;
- The US is using ordinary maritime disputes as a pretext for inserting itself into the region & escalating the disputes into a regional or global crisis;
- The Philippines' government is canceling joint infrastructure projects with China while signing new basing agreements with the US despite China begin the Philippines' largest and most important trading partner;
- As with Ukraine in Eastern Europe, the Philippines is attempting to convince the public that the West offers better opportunities when in reality the country is simply being used as a disposable battering ram;
- Philippine leadership has been shaped by decades of US political interference including programs like Fulbright and YSEALI which indoctrinate youth and move them into positions of influence through NED-funded programs;
References: NEO - US Shapes Philippines into Southeast Asia’s “Ukraine” (November 2, 2023): https://journal-neo.su/2023/11/02/us-shapes-philippines-into-southeast-asias-ukraine/
