THE TRUTH: PEOPLE ARE FREEZING TO DEATH!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Yanasa TV
Nov 26, 2024 As A Man Thinketh PODCAST - Making Sense of Agriculture and Society
MMNP Hurricane Helene Relief Fund DONATE https://www.paypal.com/donate/?campaign_id=ZM926GPL9TG38
Donate to MMNP Rural Youth Development Fund https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=G979AD2P479XN hosted...
More about the MMNP Helene Auction https://meetmyneighbor.org/hurricane-helene-relief-auction
Keep Ashe Beautiful https://www.keepashebeautiful.org
Creston Riverview Community Center https://riverviewcommunitycenter.org
Join this channel and support our efforts:
/ @yanasatv