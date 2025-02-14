Cush Sovereignty: Black Righteousness (Chapters 9-16) by L. James Bolin

"Cush Sovereignty" is an enthralling four-part series that delves into the epic journey of three generations striving for ultimate peace for humanity. The series commences with Volume 1: "Black Righteousness", followed by "Black Love", "Abooksigun: The Other Side of Nowhere", and culminates with "I Am Cush". The narrative unfolds the sacrifices, obedience, and humility required to attain a blissful life in paradise.





Volume 1 serves as an introduction to the family's history and their unwavering devotion to their God, Sabaoth. The narrative takes an intriguing turn with the introduction of the Abenians, an alien race that rescues Earth from an apocalyptic explosion caused by human negligence and greed. The Abenians, characterized by their eternal youth and beauty, impose their laws and customs on humanity, categorizing them into Kompyutans, Wakatilians, and Anakataas based on DNA, not intelligence or race.



The story is propelled by Liberte, a humble and naive young Wakatilian man from Lake Providence, Louisiana, renamed Wanyenyekevu by Sabaoth. A man of few spoken words but a prolific writer, Wanyenyekevu embarks on a journey across the United States, driven by his divine mission. An entity sent by Sabaoth trains him and gathers a group of followers who accompany him to his destination, Arizona.



Endowed with the unique ability to see ten minutes into the future and people's hearts, Wanyenyekevu guides his followers to discover their innate supernatural gifts. His solitary journey evolves into a growing army of Anakataas and a few Kompyutans, all willing to serve Sabaoth. These warriors, known as The Mestizos, train under Wanyenyekevu's leadership in the Arizona desert, battling a ruthless tyrant from El Paso, Texas, and waging war in Mexico. Their victories lead to unearthing the Abenians' sadistic rituals and hidden agendas, adding a thrilling twist to the narrative.







© 1992-2025 Larry James Bolin



#sabaothee #see #ljamesbolin #cushsovereignty