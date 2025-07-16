BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Frightening Truth About Weather Warfare & Depopulation w/ Kim Bright
Man in America
Man in AmericaCheckmark Icon
690 followers
Follow
9
Download MP3
Share
Report
2122 views • 2 months ago

In this powerful episode, Kim Bright returns to expose the horrifying truth about weather manipulation, chemtrails, and the silent war on humanity. We dive into how geoengineering, toxic metals, and environmental sabotage are weakening our bodies, collapsing our food systems, and serving a dark agenda of depopulation. From collapsing tree roots to skyrocketing aluminum levels in our blood, the evidence is undeniable—and terrifying. But there is hope. Kim shares how to protect yourself and your family by returning to ancient wisdom, natural health, and God's design for the human body.


Revive from Brightcore – Heal yourself from the inside out.

25% Off with code: MIA at https://mybrightcore.com/seth

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!


To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906


Don't miss the 4th of July sale! Visit http://cbdistillery.com and use code RUMBLE for up to 50% off!


Don't miss the Flash Sale! Visit http://chefiq.com and use promo code SETH for 15% off!


Take control of your cellular health today. Go to http://qualialife.com/seth and save 15% to experience the science of feeling younger.


Watch the full interview with Kim Bright: https://jiii.io/lkk6yp


Get Sweet Wheat from Brightcore 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica

Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call!


To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save.



Keywords
postcontentsafe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy