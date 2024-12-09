The History of Cubism: From Pablo Picasso to Georges Braque #cubism #arthistory #artforbeginners

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cubism is one of the most revolutionary art movements of the 20th century, reshaping how artists represented reality. It emerged in the early 1900s, pioneered by Spanish artist Pablo Picasso and French artist Georges Braque. Analytic Cubism and Synthetic Cubism. Analytic Cubism, developed between 1907 and 1912, focused on deconstructing objects into geometric shapes and fragmented planes.