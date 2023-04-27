BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

11 The Leo Frank Case Chapter VII The Inquest Starts in Atlanta, Georgia 1913
The Frank Case
The Frank Case
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
7 views • 04/27/2023

Atlanta newspapers are following the murder of Mary Phagan on April 26, 1913 very closely. There are other deaths at the time, but this story captured the imaginations of the people of Atlanta. Extra after extra kept the people informed as the events unfolded. This chapter describes the first two days of the inquest with highlights from the newspapers and the testimony of locat witnesses. This case has many twists and turns and the audiobook presents many of them. The author has a nonjudgemental style and describes much of what went on in vivid detail. The illustrations are created with imagination, historical photos and newspaper accounts to bring the story to life.

#murder #truecrime #mystery #Atlanta

Keywords
educationpolicecourthistorybriberydorseymysteryatlantaleo frankmary phaganlegal battlemuderslatonrosserdictographnewt leejames conley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy