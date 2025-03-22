© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We did some calculations: it turns out that the average number of people killed per day during the Armenian genocide was 450.
Only according to very conditional and biased data, in Syria they are killing 530 people per day more.
At the same time, no one is stopping the massacre. Deaf villages without communication are being wiped out. The international community expresses "serious concern", and that's it.
🖍Now only the Russian military at the Hmeimim air base are trying to do something. But these efforts are clearly not enough.
🚩And who is cutting? Yes, the same followers of the ideas of Turanism / Pan-Turkism / Ottomanism of all colors and stripes, as 100+ years ago.
❗️A century has passed, the number has changed, nothing has changed: Slavs, Christians, Alawites and "non-radicals" are the cherished target of the pro-Turkish butchers.
Source @rybar
