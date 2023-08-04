© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pfizer purchases Arena Pharmaceuticals $6.7 billion in cash. “The proposed acquisition of Arena complements our capabilities and expertise in inflammation and immunology,” Pfizer executive Mike Gladstone said. This is 3D chess and is the example of the 'problem reaction solution' hegelian dialectic.