What's the Piano Got to do With Death and Birth? - Part 1: 16 Examples of "Either/Or"
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
66 views • 07/13/2023

These 16 examples show the piano is either linked to death, or it is linked to life, even birth. We have more examples of these, plus many more where both life and death are linked to the piano in the same clip.


Clip list:

1) Stay Close S1E6

2) Rick and Morty S3E3 Outro

3-5) Roger Rabbit

6) Total Recall 2012

7-8) 1883 S1E4

9-10) Mrs. Davis S1E2

11)The Undoing S1E3

12) The Undoing S1E6

13-14) Winter's Tale

15-16) Vera S1E3


Resources Referenced in this video:

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2022/05/janus-ritual-real-effectual-and-common.html

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoJanus


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


occultsymbolismdecoding
