What in the World Is Going? FOURTH Massive Industrial Fire Hits Ohio Since East Palestine Derailment

If you believe in coincidences, then there is nothing to worry about with the fourth massive industrial fire to hit the state of Ohio in less than a month following the East Palestine derailment and controlled burn. If, like me, you think there are no coincidences, we have to ask what is going on.