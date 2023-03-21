BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0890 - Rev John Kumse - Rev. Kumse addresses the court #2
The Fire Rises
The Fire Rises
105 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
50 views • 03/21/2023

John was checking on the 23 chickens that live in the coop behind the church, grabbing 4 eggs, before 2 of the suspects ambushed him. “Give me the eggs” one of the suspects said as he pointed a gun at John. John ran, as the suspect fired two shots that missed, before his bad knee gave out, and he dropped the eggs as he fell to the ground. The suspect slipped as he fired a 3rd shot, and missed. John got up and continued to run while yelling for help. The suspects then fled in a stolen van.

Keywords
violencecrimegenocide
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy