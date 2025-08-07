Reporter: Can you stop Netanyahu from reoccupying Gaza - Trump didn't answer that question

REPORTER: You promised to stop wars in the Middle East, can you stop Netanyahu from reoccupying Gaza?

TRUMP: "We have stopped wars in the Middle East, by stopping Iran from having a nuclear weapon..."

Adding:

Trump & Netanyahu: A one-sided BROMANCE? (Cynthia, or did Trump convert to the Jewish faith, several years ago when his daughter did?)

Donald Trump reportedly has no plans to intervene in Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to launch a new military operation to occupy the entire Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Security Cabinet is expected to greenlight the operation, which targets central Gaza, could last several months and displace up to 1 million Palestinians.

Despite mounting global pressure to halt the escalation and focus on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis, Trump said it was “pretty much up to Israel” when asked about the potential full occupation.

Under Donald Trump the US has been an active "enabler" of Israel's policies.

Israel’s diplomatic wins

🔴 During his first term, Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, moving the US embassy there in 2017, ignoring Palestinian claims.

🔴 Despite international backlash, Trump formally recognized the Golan Heights - territory Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Six-Day War - as part of Israel in 2019.

🔴 Under pressure from Netanyahu and the Israeli lobby Trump tore up the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in 2018. The US intelligence community had repeatedly assessed Iran was complying with the deal.

Military action

🔴 Under Trump, the US essentially gave Israel free rein to conduct attacks against Iranian and Syrian forces inside Syria.

🔴 In 2021, Israeli authorities openly acknowledged strikes in eastern Syria were organized in cooperation with US intel.

🔴 Iran's foreign minister accused the US of granting Israel a “green light” for the deadly airstrike on Iran's consulate in Syria in April 2024 (which killed multiple high‑ranking military officials).

🔴 More recently, Israel had “a clear US green light” from the US for its sweeping strike on Iranian nuclear and military targets this June, despite public denials from the WH.

Arms sales

🔴 Israel became the first foreign country to receive American F-35 Stealth jets under Trump’s first term.

🔴 This year, the Trump administration approved a nearly $3 billion arms sale to Israel, bypassing a normal congressional review to provide the country with more of the 2,000-pound bombs that it has used in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Loyalty over moral concerns

In June 2025, Trump publicly called for Netanyahu's corruption trial to be "cancelled immediately," labeling the case a "ridiculous witch hunt" and praising Netanyahu as a "Great Hero".