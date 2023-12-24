Create New Account
Baby Panda in the Moscow Zoo is Getting Stronger
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
The baby panda is now able to move around her zoo enclosure more easily. Soon, she may even be running away from vets trying to take her for a checkup.

She was born at the end of August 2023 and only weighed 150 grams. Took her first hesitant steps recently on Dec 19th.

Video from Moscow Zoo director General Svetlana Akulova, today 12/24/23

