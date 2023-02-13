AfD: Prelude to a Hitler Beast?

Germany’s Alternative für Deutshland (Alternative for Germany in English) party celebrated its 10th anniversary on February 6, 2023. It objects to❌More illegal migration

❌More asylum abuse

❌More crime

❌More housing shortage

❌More Cancel Culture





The AfD also asserts, "Now it’s time to change that. And that’s only possible with us." Many are concerned that the AfD's growing political influence will impact Germany. Can a strong man worse than Adolf Hitler, that the Bible calls the Beast rise up from Germany? Could Europe reorganize with a small backing to put this leader into place? Does the AfD want to make a deal with Russia? Will Germany make a future deal with Russia that would be opposed to the USA? Does the AfD want religion involved to meet its objectives in such a way that it could support the coming King of the North Beast power that the Bible warns will arise in Europe? Could Europe unite under such a leader according to scripture? Steve Dupuie and Dr. Thiel go over these matters.





A written article of related interest is available titled 'AfD celebrates 10 years: Could another Adolf Hitler arise?' URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/afd-celebrates-10-years-could-another-adolf-hitler-arise/