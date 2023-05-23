Who Is Bill Gates? [2020 - James Corbett]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
00:00:00 Part 1 - How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health00:23:27 Part 2 - Bill Gates' Plan to Vaccinate the World
00:50:45 Part 3 - Bill Gates and the Population Control Grid
01:27:01 Part 4 - Meet Bill Gates
https://www.corbettreport.com/gates
https://youtu.be/TY-vLrz9XCc
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TY-vLrz9XCc
https://odysee.com/@corbettreport:0/whoisbillgates:3
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1118464696709025792
Who is Bill Gates? A software developer? A businessman? A philanthropist? A global health expert?
This question, once merely academic, is becoming a very real question for those who are beginning to realize that Gates' unimaginable wealth has been used to gain control over every corner of the fields of public health, medical research and vaccine development. And now that we are presented with the very problem that Gates has been talking about for years, we will soon find that this software developer with no medical training is going to leverage that wealth into control over the fates of billions of people.