GOD AND COUNTRY NOW Welcomes David Oates of Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies on Telegram

Join God and Country Now as we delve into a topic that has generated significant discussion within certain communities: chlorine dioxide. Our guest, David Oates, has been deeply involved in this conversation, particularly through his substantial Telegram channel, which boasts approximately 30,000 subscribers. For several years, Mr. Oates has dedicated many hours weekly to offering in-person video counseling, focusing on the health applications of chlorine dioxide for his audience. This extensive interaction has provided him with a unique and hands-on perspective on how individuals are engaging with this substance. Tune in as we explore his experiences and insights from years of direct engagement with this community.

Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies (CDT), an online community led by retired veteran David Oates, has gained significant attention for its advocacy of chlorine dioxide as a treatment for various health conditions, including cancer and autism. With a substantial membership exceeding 32,000 across platforms like Telegram and Skool, CDT asserts that it offers documented evidence supporting the health benefits of this substance.

Mr. Oates frequently shares personal accounts of his own use of chlorine dioxide, crediting it with alleviating his asthma, acid reflux, and even COVID-19 symptoms. His experiences have resonated with a growing community that believes in the potential of this treatment, even in light of warnings from health authorities such as the FDA. As discussions surrounding alternative health treatments continue, CDT remains a prominent voice for those seeking unconventional solutions.





Learn More About Chlorine Dioxide Testimonies and David Oates:

Date: June 19th

Host- Randy Knoll

