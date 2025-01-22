BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
No Males in Women's Sports - Selina Soule - Freedom Alive® Ep137
Liberty Counsel
20 followers
35 views • 7 months ago

Selina Soule won conference titles, state titles, and qualified for national titles in track and field in 2017 and 2018. But during Selina’s four years in high school, she watched two males steal 15 women’s state championship titles in track and field titles that were previously held by nine women... all because of a policy that allows male athletes to compete on girls’ and women’s sports teams. Selina shares her story on this episode of Freedom Alive® and why she is speaking out against this madness.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered Jan 19, 2025, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

-----

WATCH MORE: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm

Keywords
governmentlawtransgendersportshuman rightsfairnesstranswomens rightstranssexualsfair play
