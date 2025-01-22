No Males in Women's Sports - Selina Soule - Freedom Alive® Ep137

Selina Soule won conference titles, state titles, and qualified for national titles in track and field in 2017 and 2018. But during Selina’s four years in high school, she watched two males steal 15 women’s state championship titles in track and field titles that were previously held by nine women... all because of a policy that allows male athletes to compete on girls’ and women’s sports teams. Selina shares her story on this episode of Freedom Alive® and why she is speaking out against this madness.

