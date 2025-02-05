BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Warning Shot (WFB 101)
What is happening
What is happening
9716 followers
2
158 views • 7 months ago

BestEvidence


Feb 4, 2025

00:00 Ch. 01 - Title Sequence

02:32 Ch. 02 - Intro to The War for Bankocracy Series

05:09 Ch. 03 - The Biden Central Bank Independence Memo: An Ill Omen

09:31 Ch. 04 - Series Schedule and Access via Solari

17:05 Ch. 05 - Central Bank Independence vs. Federal Reserve Independence

23:32 Ch. 06 - The Biden Memo Flouts the Federal Reserve Act

28:04 Ch. 07 - The Constitution as a Global Force of Central Bank Transparency

31:13 Ch. 08 - Federal Reserve Transparency vs. ECB Transparency

33:14 Ch. 09 - "Central Bank Independence" Is a Propaganda Campaign

35:11 Ch. 10 - The Aim of Central Bank Independence Propaganda Is Secrecy

37:54 Ch. 11 - Looking Ahead to Episode 2

38:31 Ch. 12 - Support BestEvidence and The War for Bankocracy Series


For a description of Episode 1 of The War for Bankocracy, please see https://bestevidence.substack.com/Epi...


For the War for Bankocracy series webpage, please see https://solari.com/the-war-for-bankoc...


Notes:


(01) "Fed Chair Powell says he won't resign, even if Trump asks him to," Nov. 7, 2024, • Fed Chair Powell says he won't resign... (Bloomberg TV)


(02) "Donald Trump says he won't try to remove Fed chief Jerome Powell,"Dec. 8, 2024 (NBC News); https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/dona...


(03) "The Importance of Central Bank Independence," May 22, 2024, White HouseCouncil of Economic Advisers; https://web.archive.org/web/202501160...


(04) https://solari.com/the-war-for-bankoc...


(05) Hearing Before the Comm. on the Budget, U.S. Senate, 107th Cong. (Jan. 25, 2001),https://www.c-span.org/video/?162141-...


(06) https://www.govinfo.gov/app/collectio...


(07) https://bestevidence.substack.com/


(08) Regulatory Restructuring: Balancing the Indep. of the Fed. Reserve Sys. in Monetary Policy With Systemic Risk Reg., Hearing Before Subcomm. on Domestic Monetary Policy and Tech. of the Comm. on Fin. Servs., U.S. House of Representatives, 112th Cong. (July 9, 2009); https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/C... see also https://www.c-span.org/video/?287563-...


(09) https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/C...


(10) See footnote (08) above.


(11) Improving the Fed. Reserve Sys.: Examining Legislation to Reform the Fed and Other Alternatives, Hearing Before the Subcomm. on Domestic Monetary Policy and Tech. of the Comm. on Fin. Servs., U.S. House of Representatives, 112th Cong. (May 8, 2012); https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/C... https://www.c-span.org/video/?305885-...


(12) John Titus

         9660 Falls of Neuse Rd

   Suite 138, No. 24

  Raleigh, NC 27615

Keywords
trumpfederal reservemoneycongressfederal reserve actcentral bankssolari reportjohn titusbest evidencecondtitutionwarning shotwfb 101
