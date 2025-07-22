Zelensky orders expanded drone strikes on Russia

‘Every site in Russia that Moscow uses to produce weapons must become accessible to our defense forces’ — Zelensky

Adding:

Battlefield & political bleeding: Ukraine’s Zelensky on the BRINK





Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky is facing mounting pressure – both on the front lines and at home, the Financial Times reports.

No wonder he scrambled to reshuffle the government last week, as Russia racks up battlefield gains and makes major advances while Ukraine suffers heavy losses.

Adding:

RUSSIA-UKRAINE TALKS UPDATE: Kremlin confirms delegation unchanged, reveals key details

🟧 Ukraine talks: Russia & Ukraine to discuss two opposing draft memoranda – "significant diplomatic work ahead."

🟧Azerbaijan ties: "Mutually beneficial cooperation based on respect."

🟧Putin’s China trip: Preparations underway – —no confirmation of Trump attending.

🟧Putin-Trump meeting? "Not ruled out if US president is also in China."

Adding, as shown on previous video uploaded here today:

Ukraine needs more money: now $6 billion to cover this year's arms procurement gap — Defense Minister

Ukraine’s new Defense Minister Shmygal presses the West to fast-track funding, per RBC-Ukraine

Calls on allies to already allocate funds for Ukraine in their 2026 budgets



