FALSE FLAG ALERT Lee Harvey Oswald’s Girlfriend EXPOSES Truth About JFK Assassination & Covid

Stew Peters Show





July 3, 2023





The worldwide genocide being exposed on a daily basis is the crime of the century!

Lee Harvey Oswald’s girlfriend, Judyth Vary Baker, is back for part 2 of her interview on bioweapons and mRNA technology.

The vaccine creates an excess of fibrin in your body which turns into fibrous clots.

We must stop mRNA vaccinations and they must be made illegal.

Judyth also shares her Christian conversion story and how Jesus Christ visited her in a dream.

Fake Republican lawmakers have been caught attending a drag shows where kids are present which enables pedophilia.

Tayler Hansen is here to report on his findings that drag shows for kids are about grooming and sexualizing children.





Shedding is real and making the unvaxxed sick.

Dr. Shimon Yanowitz is here to reveal what specifically is causing vaccine shedding and making the unvaxxed ill





Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2xv74o-live-false-flag-alert-lee-harvey-oswalds-girlfriend-exposes-truth-about-jfk.html



