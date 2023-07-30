July 29, 2023. I think sex in heaven is a wise way to recruit people to Buddhism so I asked my good friend Paññobhāsa to make a video with me on this.

Paññobhāsa was a monk for 30 years and is now a layman in South Carolina.

See the playlist of videos at Buddhist Monk Truthers

https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/2H83eFTsfBMQ/

Paññobhāsa's URL Links:

current blog (mostly philosophy and caustic critiques of Marxism):

https://politicallyincorrectdharma.blogspot.com/

primordial website:

https://nippapanca.org

Minds page:

https://www.minds.com/Pannobhasa_Bhikkhu/

Bitchute channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/67rZHAtWjVje/

SubscribeStar support page:

https://www.subscribestar.com/philosophical-dharma

Discord server (mainly for traditionalist Buddhist discussions and networking):

https://discord.gg/YDwsrgTFaM

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

YouTube channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChQJMvdH3Is-fw7rVhYd4uA

Twitter (brand new):

https://twitter.com/PannobhasaSC

Paypal:

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Pannobhasa

NEW BOOK, “Essays in Theravada Buddhism”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B096ZHKY9D

ALSO, 2nd BOOK, “Philosophical Dharma”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B097XGM71P/..

.

3rd BOOK, “Buddhist Ethics, Buddhist Practice”:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0991DQBLZ?..

All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/

My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent

You have my permission to please copy any of my videos and spread them wherever you like. Please post links on Facebook.

Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio/