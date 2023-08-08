Fires and accidents at a dozen-plus food processing plants this year are just an unfortunate coincidence - or could they be the result of terrorism?

In the last few weeks, five major food distributors in four states have been destroyed by explosions and fires. The last four months have seen accidents at more than 20 food plants and warehouses in the U.S. and Canada.

Many organizations will be reviewing their risk management and process safety plans to identify any holes, and increasing employee training on chemical safety.

In recent days, the FBI has warned that more trouble may be on the way. In a warning to the food and agriculture sector, the bureau's cyber division said that "ransomware actors may attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain."

The Colonial pipeline was knocked offline by ransomware last year. In order to regain control of its systems, Colonial paid the attackers millions of dollars in ransom.

OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, FACILITIES HAVE BEEN DESTRUCTED

After a fire destroyed its massive warehouse, Azure Standard announced all of its liquid products would be out of stock.

Nearly 90% of Taylor Farms’ facility in California was destroyed. 35,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia leaked as residents sheltered in place.

Shearer’s Foods potato chip plant in Oregon was destroyed by a natural gas boiler explosion. Seven employees were seriously injured.

The Maricopa Food Pantry in Arizona lost 50,000 pounds worth of meat and food in a fire that started 15 minutes after the food bank closed. Trailers storing diesel on site fueled the raging inferno.

Klaus Schwab, Yuval Noah Harari and Bill Gates claim The global pandemic, coupled with conflict and climate crisis-related weather patterns has delayed the goal of eradicating world hunger by 2030.

They now was to reimagine your global food supply.