Think Chinese Space Lazers. Regarding the Lahaina fires. Have they attacked us now in a Kinetic Way ? What is our Military doing to protect the People ? We need to stop these Rat Bastards now !.
147 views • 08/14/2023

This is serious stuff.  Remember the green lazers captured on film on June 28th earlier this year. They were surveying Hawaii.  Chinese Space Lazers .  Makes sense to me.

By the way, I am selling my estate  story 5 Bedroom 5 Bath home in Medellin Colombia.  I bought an acre recently sub devided it into two parcels.  The Big House sits on its own parcel. If you or anyone you might know that could have some interest, please let me know. We are planning to continue to live on the property as we just built a new house on the second parcel . my e mail is: [email protected]   Thank you

spacechineselazers
